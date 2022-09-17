Duplicate bridge results

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Senior Center in Austin. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, start time is 11:30 a.m.; players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City, Northwood and Rose Creek. 

Nine teams played on Tuesday and the winners were the following:

  • First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
  • Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Eleven teams played on Wednesday and winners were the following:

  • First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Third: Paul Hanson and John Leisen
  • Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Bonnie Fritz
  • Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

