Duplicate bridge results
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 16, 2022
Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Senior Center in Austin. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, start time is 11:30 a.m.; players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City, Northwood and Rose Creek.
Nine teams played on Tuesday and the winners were the following:
- First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Eleven teams played on Wednesday and winners were the following:
- First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Third: Paul Hanson and John Leisen
- Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Bonnie Fritz
- Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan