Duplicate bridge results

Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Senior Center in Austin. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, start time is 11:30 a.m.; players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City, Northwood and Rose Creek.

Nine teams played on Tuesday and the winners were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Eleven teams played on Wednesday and winners were the following:

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third: Paul Hanson and John Leisen

Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Bonnie Fritz

Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan