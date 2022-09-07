Duplicate Bridge results announced

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Submitted

Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin starting at 11:30 a.m.

Players come from the Austin area, plus Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Northwood.  Tuesday’s winners were the following:

  • First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Second: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg
  • Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
  • Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Wednesday winners were the following:

  • First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Second/third tie: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson; Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
  • Fourth/fifth tie: John Liesen and Larry Crowe; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

Email newsletter signup

More News

5 things to do this week: Car show, food festival and more

County board approves expanded permit for growth at KOA

City presents proposed THC regulations to school board

Court dispositions: May 16-17, 2022

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials