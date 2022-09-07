Duplicate Bridge results announced

Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin starting at 11:30 a.m.

Players come from the Austin area, plus Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Northwood. Tuesday’s winners were the following:

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Wednesday winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second/third tie: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson; Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Fourth/fifth tie: John Liesen and Larry Crowe; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe