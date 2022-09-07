Duplicate Bridge results announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin starting at 11:30 a.m.
Players come from the Austin area, plus Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Northwood. Tuesday’s winners were the following:
- First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Second: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg
- Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
- Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Wednesday winners were the following:
- First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Second/third tie: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson; Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Fourth/fifth tie: John Liesen and Larry Crowe; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe