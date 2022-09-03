Duplicate bridge winners announced
Nine teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday, and 11 teams played on Wednesday this week, both starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center in Austin. Tuesdays winners were the following:
- First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
- Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Third: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg
On Wednesday winners from Albert Lea took first, second and fourth places and Austin players took the third and fifth places:
- First: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Second: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher