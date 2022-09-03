Duplicate bridge winners announced

Nine teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday, and 11 teams played on Wednesday this week, both starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center in Austin. Tuesdays winners were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Third: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

On Wednesday winners from Albert Lea took first, second and fourth places and Austin players took the third and fifth places:

First: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Second: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher