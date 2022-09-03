Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

By Submitted

Nine teams played duplicate bridge  on Tuesday, and 11 teams played on Wednesday this week, both starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center in Austin.  Tuesdays winners were the following:

  • First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Third: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

On Wednesday winners from Albert Lea took first, second and fourth places and Austin players took the third and fifth places:

  • First: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
  • Second: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

