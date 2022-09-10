Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To proposed upgrades to school security at Albert Lea Area Schools.

Thank you to the Albert Lea school board and administration for considering upgrades to security at schools in the district.

While visitors have to press a button and be cleared to enter the building at all four elementary schools, the middle school and the high school right now before they can enter the school, there’s only one school — Halverson Elementary — that physically requires them to stop in the front office before they go out into the rest of the school.

Email newsletter signup

At the other schools, it is advised for people to check in at the front office but there is nothing physically in place that requires them to do so. Any person could essentially go out into the building on their own without having to go through the office.

The proposed upgrades being considered at the high school include having someone behind a desk inside a vestibule near the outer door of the building. That person would have to approve the passage into the inner door that goes into the rest of the building.

Jennifer Walsh, director of finance and operations for the district, said though there are several ways to fund the project, one of the ways it could be done is through the sale of building bonds with what was left over from what was approved by voters in 2018 for the Hammer Complex and Halverson Elementary School upgrades. Of that $24.615 million approved by voters, bonds were only sold for $23.6 million. The district still could sell bonds for the remaining about $970,000 to cover these projects.

Though the cost estimates are not clear yet, we think this is a wise choice to continue to pursue.

Anything that will help protect our children and the staff of the district from potentially violent intruders is a worthwhile cause.

To all of the Albert Lea Homecoming festivities planned for next week.

Homecoming is a fun time to be in Albert Lea, and it will be no different this year. The school district and other entities in the community have several things planned.

Activities kicked off Friday with a pep fest at the high school and then will continue all of next week.

In addition to dress-up days for students, there will be lots of home sports games to support, and businesses can take part in a window decorating contest out in the community. Albert Lea High School Student Council members will go around town and vote for the best display, and the winning business will receive five tickets to the Homecoming football game and a trophy.

A parade is slated for 4 p.m. Friday downtown on Broadway from Slumberland north to Fountain Street and will include the Albert Lea football team, Homecoming royalty, Albert Lea High School athletic clubs and more.

Events culminate with the football game against Red Wing at 7 p.m. Friday and the Homecoming dance for the highschoolers Saturday night.

Help show your Tiger pride and support the festivities.