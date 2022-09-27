Edwin “Eddie” Allen Hanson 

Edwin Allen Hanson 86, of Albert Lea, MN passed away at his home on September 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Eileen Woyen will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Edwin Allen Hanson was born on February 26, 1936, to Victor and Mary (Head) Hanson at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea. Growing up northwest of Albert Lea, Eddie attended school at Itasca Rural School and Albert Lea High School. On August 30, 1958, Eddie married Betty Getskow at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. To this union they welcomed their daughter Susan Marie.

Eddie was employed for many years as a truck driver and in 1976 became a custodian for Albert Lea School District #241 and later was the school deliverymen. Eddie was a member of the Eagles, Elks, Moose, and Son of American Legion, and Trinity Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Senior Center serving as president and enjoyed calling and playing BINGO.

Email newsletter signup

Eddie enjoyed fishing, hunting, touring, watching westerns, and having coffee with friends.

Eddie is survived by his daughter, Susan Hansen; sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Gary Alkire; brother, Lawrence Hanson; special friend, Marilyn Wendt; and close friends, Scott and Analynn Peterson.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; sisters, Mary Beth Nelson and Barbara Kath; and brother, Paul A. Hanson (Mike).

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN.