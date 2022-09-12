PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Robert A. Borg,

Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1349

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 25, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Corey Borg, whose address is 1300 30th Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Email newsletter signup

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 31 August 2022

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag –

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David L. Forman

Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 206039

Telephone: (507) 433-2393

FAX: (507) 433-9530

Albert Lea Tribune:

Sept. 10 and 17, 2022

EST/BORG, R.