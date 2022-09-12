PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota Freeborn County

District Court

Third District Court File

Number: 24-PR-22-1283

Case Type: Informal Probate

In Re: Estate of Juanice Olive Doyle, Decedent (Deceased person)

Notice of Informal Probate

of Will and Appointment

of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated September 18, 2020 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Paul’s Guardian Services, LLC

1506 Academy AVE

Albert Lea MN 56007

507-481-4636

paulsllc@outlook.com

as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 8/18/2022

Darlene Busian

Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 27 and Sep. 10, 2022

EST/DOYLE, J.