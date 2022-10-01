Funds available to update livestock operations in Minnesota

Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers seeking to improve their operation are encouraged to apply for the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation (AGRI) Livestock Investment Grant program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture anticipates awarding approximately $1.3 million using a competitive review process.

Applications for the grant will be accepted until 4 p.m. Nov. 15. A second round will open only if the MDA does not receive enough quality applications in this first round. The MDA will issue a second RFP if there are any remaining funds by spring 2023. Unsuccessful applicants for this round will be able to reapply if a second round is offered.

All principal operators of livestock farms in Minnesota are invited to apply, including those who have received grants in the past. Only one application will be accepted per farm. Preference will be given to applicants/farms that have not previously been awarded a grant.

Livestock Investment Grants encourage long-term industry development in Minnesota’s $7 billion livestock industry. Grant funds are available for equipment purchases, physical improvements, and acquisition of facilities used to start, improve or expand livestock operations in the state of Minnesota. Funding for the grants comes through the AGRI Program to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy industries.

Applicants may apply for up to 10% of their project’s total expense, with a minimum expense of $4,000 and a maximum expense of $250,000. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000. Only expenses incurred after the grant contract has been signed by all parties are eligible for reimbursement. The MDA expects to have contracts to grantees by early 2023.

Applicants must use the MDA’s online application portal to apply for the grant.

More information about the grant can be found on the AGRI Livestock Investment Grant website.