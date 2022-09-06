Gene V. Engel

Gene Verl Engel, 88, of Glenville, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Born on November 5, 1933, in Waseca County, MN, he was a son of the late George and Adelheid (Pick) Engel. On June 3, 1956, Gene was united in marriage to Darlene Butler. Together the couple raised three children: Jeffery, Patricia, and Timothy, and shared more than 60 years. Known for his strong work-ethic, Gene worked at Wilson Meats for many years and took pride in his time as a Scout Master and a Sunday School Teacher. Gifted with his hands, he was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Left to cherish Gene’s memory are his wife of 66 years, Darlene, two children, Patricia (Scott) Hertzke, and Timothy (Brenda) Engel; five grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathaniel Engel, Kevin Bonebrake, and Dylan and Grace Engel; a brother, Russell Engel; sisters, Donna Lue Kemmitts, Beverly Schmidt, and Bonnie Mae Engel; a sister-in-law, Shirley Hanson; a brother-in-law, Chuck Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George and Adelheid Engel, Gene is preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Engel; son-in-law, Douglas Albright; a brother, Cleon Engel; a sister-in-law, Barbara Hanson; and a brother-in-law, Earl Butler.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends at a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea.