Hawthorne Star Class

Hawthorne Elementary is getting close to the 30th day of kindergarten. Within the first 30 days of school, students work on learning the rules, expectations and routines in the classroom as well as throughout the building. There is a lot to learn and practice, and the kindergartners have been doing a great job. During 2nd Step Lessons students have been learning about whole body listening. To be good listeners, students learn how to use their whole body by using the phrases: eyes watching, ears listening, voices quiet, body still. This is something they say everyday to start their lessons to make sure they are all ready for learning. Third-grade reading buddies are also back this year. Buddies started last week and did a fun get-to-know-you activity with them. They try to meet once a week and spend time with their buddies reading. Kindergartners get so excited when they see their buddies in the halls or outside after school. Those positive peer relationships are so important. Pictured is Kristy Nelson’s class. Provided