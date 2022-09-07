HEARING 9/13

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing

Shell Rock River

Watershed District

2023 Budget and Levy

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Shell Rock River Watershed District will hold a public hearing pursuant to Section 103D.911 of Minnesota Statutes, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:31 a.m., at the Shell Rock River Watershed District 305 S 1st Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007 to hear and consider the District’s budgets and levy for 2023. The total proposed Administrative budget for 2023 is $267,550.00 and proposed Project Fund budget is $7,106,925.00. Proposed Administrative levy is $250,000.00, Liability Insurance Fund levy $17,550.00 and the Debt Service levy is $178,625.00

