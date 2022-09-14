Helen L. Mork

Mork, Helen L., age 99, died on September 8, 2022 at Catholic Eldercare in NE Minneapolis. Helen was survived by sisters Lenore Johnson of Shakopee and Lois Wasmoen of Albert Lea; son Doug Mork (Mary Beth Bierwagen) of Minneapolis and son-in-law John Peterson (Deb) of Albert Lea; and many beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 24th at 1 pm, with visitation one hour prior at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2730 E 31st St, Minneapolis, MN 55406, 612-729-8358, www.htlcmpls.org. The service will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/2421568.

