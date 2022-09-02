High COVID-19 levels still reported in Freeborn County

Under the COVID-19 tracking system implemented by the state, Freeborn County continued to rate high for community levels and prevention. Faribault County rated medium, while Mower, Steele and Waseca counties rated low.

The following new cases were reported this week:

73 cases were reported in Freeborn County, four people were sent to a hospital for care and the number of people who died through Wednesday was suppressed.

56 cases were reported in Mower County, and four people were sent to a hospital for care.

50 cases were reported in Steele County, three people were sent to a hospital for care and the number of people who died through Wednesday was suppressed.

24 cases were reported in Faribault County, and two people were sent to a hospital for care.

17 cases were reported in Waseca County, two people were sent to a hospital for care and the number of people who died through Wednesday was suppressed.

In Minnesota, as of Thursday 9,625 new cases were reported over the last seven days, and 36 people died.