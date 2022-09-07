Jane Darlene Deckard (age 85) was born on May 23, 1937, in Albert Lea, Mn., to Cornelius and Minnie (Berg) Guldbrandson, and was raised on the family farm in Clarks Grove, MN. Jane attended a one-room schoolhouse during her early years and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1955.

Jane met Ronnie Gale Deckard during their high school years. On June 15, 1957, they were united in Holy matrimony at the Hartland Evangelical Lutheran Church. They moved to San Diego, California, where Ron served in the US Marine Core (1957-1959). Their oldest son (Ronnie) was born during their time in California. From 1959 to 1962, the couple moved home and were dairy farmers on Jane’s family farm in Freeborn County, where their following two children were born (Carrie and Paul). In 1962 Ron joined the US Army. Jane supported his military career that took the family to places such as Okinawa (Japan), Germany (where their youngest daughter Susan was born), and Texas. After leveling the military in 1979, they settled and lived in the New Richland, MN community. Jane had many careers over her adult life. Her last was at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter, where she worked as a Rehabilitation Counselor until she retired in the spring of 2007. Jane was a lifetime member of the Hartland Evangelical Lutheran Church, attended Bible studies, and was a member of the Ladies Aid and Naomi Circle. Jane and Ron had many shared interests, including running their Salmon Boat charters, taking trips on their private plane, visiting family, and attending trapshooting events that he participated in and around the state.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, grandson Michael Deckard, and brother-in-law Parnell Brackey.

She is survived by her four children, Ronnie (Debbie) Deckard, Carrie (Gary) Hoshaw, Paul (Barbara) Deckard, and Susan (Troy) Eggum; grandchildren Daniel (Mallory) Deckard, Jennifer (Mohammed) Deckard-Alajou, Casey (Tim) Harting, Cory Hoshaw, Kalley (Cole) Niebuhr, Megon (Jake Robeck) Frost, Elisabeth (Charlie) Miller, Amanda (Eddie) Dorow, and Randi Eggum; 17 Great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Marjorie Brackey, Sharon (Luther) Kalb, and Jane (Dale) Christopherson; and nieces and nephews.