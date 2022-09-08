Jury selection in case of shooting at Shady Oaks continues a 2nd day

Jury selection continued a second day Wednesday in Freeborn County District Court in the trial of the Albert Lea man charged with shooting three people during a standoff at Shady Oaks apartments in November 2020.

Devin Weiland, 22, faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the incident.

Court documents state investigators estimate Weiland reportedly fired up to 90 rounds during the standoff at the apartment complex the morning of Nov. 29, 2021.

Email newsletter signup

He reportedly summoned law enforcement to the complex for a report of fireworks or gunshots in the area, and when the first officer arrived, he allegedly began firing shots out the window from his apartment on the third floor, striking an officer in the chest with a rifle.

One person, who heard noises, reportedly left the Shady Oaks building because he was concerned about his vehicle, and was shot in the arm. Another person, who lived across the street from the complex, was struck by a bullet through his car door as he drove by on his way to work.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Christy Hormann said the trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

Jurors have been asked questions, including whether they can be fair and impartial jurors; their ties to defense, the prosecution or witnesses; and questions about their schedules over the next few weeks, among others.

The case was expected to continue Thursday morning with more questioning of potential jurors.