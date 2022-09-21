Kenneth Meives

Kenneth Leonard Meives, 80, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022, in Rochester, MN.

Kenneth was born on June 20, 1942, in Phillips, WI, to Marion and Rosella (Neisen) Meives. Kenneth was the second oldest of nine children and grew up on the family farm in Elk, WI. He attended Arbutus Hill Elementary school and was active in the Camp Merrill 4-H club. Following his graduation from Phillips high school in 1960 Kenneth entered the workforce. He worked various odd jobs and construction in the Twin Cities, MN for many years. In his down time, Kenneth enjoyed dancing and listening to Polka music, jigsaw puzzles and dining at the Pizza Ranch. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and being in the wilderness. He had a passion for assisting local high school students in accomplishing their college goals and he established scholarships for local graduates. A man who valued his relationships, he enjoyed chatting with his siblings on a weekly basis.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack “Punk” Meives, Alan Meives, and Melvin Meives; sister, RoseAnn Marie Meives; brother-in-law, Arleigh VonSeggern; niece, Ellen Fusak; and nephews, Eugene “Geno” Meives and Goerge “JoJo” Meives.

Email newsletter signup

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Everett “Butch” (Geneva) Meives, George (Barb) Meives, Lawrence (Bonnie) Meives, and Dan (Rosie) Meives; sister, Wanita VonSeggern; sister-in-law, Mary Meives; nieces, Laura Meives, Peggy Wedow, Donna Meives, and Cora Janacek; nephews, Arleigh VonSeggern, Karl VonSeggern, Alex Meives, Arthur Meives, Mitch Meives, Adam Meives, and Taylor Meives; and aunt, Delores Niesen.

Services are pending.