Letter: Albert Lea Community Band’s fall season starting soon

The Albert Lea Community Band will start its fall session on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Southwest Middle School band room. Subsequent rehearsals will continue on Tuesday evenings into November. Rehearsals run from 7 to 8:45 p.m. We invite musicians looking for a fun, traditional type of concert band experience to join or return to “playing in the band.” There is no fee to join the band. No auditions are needed, but we do ask that an early high school level of skill would be preferable. The Albert Lea Community Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides free access and concerts to the Albert Lea area. For more information contact 507-440-9200 or albertleacommunityband.com.

Steve Weisgram

Albert Lea Community Band

president