Letter: Civic Music series never disappoints

Dear editor and readers,

I am writing to encourage families with young children to buy a season ticket to the Albert Lea Civic Music concert series.

I have enjoyed music since I was very young. My parents used to take me to programs at our local school auditorium when various performers would come to town. When I was 4 years old, on the way home from one of these concerts, my father asked me which instrument I wanted to play. I proudly replied, “I want to play the violin!”

Email newsletter signup

The live music that Albert Lea Civic Music brings to town is of high quality, and I’ve never been disappointed after attending a concert. There is plenty of room in the auditorium for families to sit together and enjoy the program while the little ones can see.

I hope you and your family can enjoy live music programs as I have through the years. Go to albertleacivicmusic.com to see this season’s schedule and then come buy your tickets at the first concert on Oct. 3.

Bethanie Huston

Albert Lea