Letter: Civic Music series never disappoints

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Submitted

Dear editor and readers,

I am writing to encourage families with young children to buy a season ticket to the Albert Lea Civic Music concert series.

I have enjoyed music since I was very young. My parents used to take me to programs at our local school auditorium when various performers would come to town. When I was 4 years old, on the way home from one of these concerts, my father asked me which instrument I wanted to play. I proudly replied, “I want to play the violin!”

The live music that Albert Lea Civic Music brings to town is of high quality, and I’ve never been disappointed after attending a concert. There is plenty of room in the auditorium for families to sit together and enjoy the program while the little ones can see.

I hope you and your family can enjoy live music programs as I have through the years. Go to albertleacivicmusic.com to see this season’s schedule and then come buy your tickets at the first concert on Oct. 3.

Bethanie Huston

Albert Lea

