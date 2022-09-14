Letter: Civil War Round Table resumes this week

This season’s Civil War Round Table monthly sessions commences with Lanny Lammers’ presentation, “Lincoln And the Emancipation Proclamation,”

at 7 p.m. Thursday in the media center of Southwest Middle School. A brief Q & A session follows the conclusion of his topic, and the traditional drawing for at least one free book related to the Civil War. This event is free and open to the general public. Folks are encouraged to watch “Lincoln” (Daniel-Day Lewis) prior to Lanny’s presentation.

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea