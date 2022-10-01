Letter: Column needed no apology

It seems that the truth hurts some people when they write in this newspaper wanting an apology for a column that needs no apology.

What needs an apology for is at one Save our Hospital meeting I asked our state rep if she would try to hold back some of the many hundreds of thousands of dollars to see if we would get our hospital back, but she said I am not that kind of person.

Later, she wrote a letter signed by 35 of her party to Mayo, saying they are going to hold back the funds unless they drop the masking mandate. It seems the masking mandate was more important than our hospital to her! We need better in St. Paul for Albert Lea.

Les Anderson

Albert Lea