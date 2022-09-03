Letter: Letter writer has nothing to apologize for

This letter is in response to Ms. Marin’s recent letter in which she complained about Ms. Vogt-Erickson’s latest “My Point of View” column about trusting women to make their own choices with their bodies.

Contrary to Ms. Marin’s claims, Ms. Vogt-Erickson was not rating reproductive choices “of a higher and acceptable quality while denigrating others.” In fact, Ms. Vogt-Erickson made it clear that she believes that women should have the right to make their own reproductive choices.

Those who support reproductive rights want women to make reproductive choices for themselves without judgment, and more importantly in a safe manner without the fear of criminal charges. I agree with Ms. Vogt-Erickson’s analysis that a current elected official holds extreme religious beliefs. Punishing women for having abortions with prison time is extreme.

Ms. Vogt-Erickson noted the differences of families of one candidate and two elected officials. That is not family shaming. Ms. Vogt-Erickson made it clear that she believes in reproductive rights. I infer this to mean that she supports these families and their reproductive decisions as well.

Ms. Vogt-Erickson has nothing to apologize for, and certainly shouldn’t change her behavior. Women’s rights are on the line! We need more people like Ms. Vogt-Erickson, who are willing to speak up for reproductive rights so that women in Minnesota don’t have the same hardships of the women you noted in your column.

Angie Hanson

Albert Lea