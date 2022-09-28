Letter: Misleading euphemisms won’t change the reality of what abortion is

Imagine the rallying cry of a major political party being their ill-conceived demand that a woman has a fundamental “human right” to kill their unborn baby! The Democratic Party, led by President Joe Biden, has hitched their wagon to this issue in the hopes of distracting the voters from the painful reality of hyperinflation, high energy costs, a war on domestic energy, out of control crime in our streets and a total disaster on our southern border. Higher taxes and a painful recession loom very large. You get the picture. These are major failures of this administration and their focus is now on dividing the country because of the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs.Wade, which by the way, does not make abortion illegal, but rightly sends it back to the states to decide. Please don’t buy the rhetoric!

Misleading euphemisms and millions of dollars in attack ads will never change the reality of what abortion is, the killing of an innocent life. The Democratic Party wants us to believe that a woman’s right to choose far outweighs all of the other problems that they have created in the last two years of their so-called leadership. The consequences to all of this are staggering. Let them know what you think. Hold their feet to the fire!

U.S. Capitol switchboard: 202-224-3121

Scott Bute

Alden