Letter: Religious, family shaming is unacceptable

This is in response to Ms. Hanson’s letter published Sept. 2, in which she attempts to defend Ms. Vogt-Erickson’s column by what seems to be denying logic, deception and doubling down on religious shaming.

Ms. Hanson denies logic by attempting to assert Ms. Vogt-Erickson was supportive of the reproductive choices of officials when, in fact, Ms. Vogt-Erickson was overtly participating in family shaming. Ms. Hanson’s personal inferences about Ms. Vogt-Erickson’s goodwill are drowned out by the fact of Ms. Vogt-Erickson’s own written words, which are public record. Family shaming is unacceptable.

Ms. Hanson deceives the reader by slopping on blatantly false information in her claims of our elected official’s position. Her statement was not only false, it was inflammatory. Her false, inflammatory and fear mongering statement was at the expense of our elected official, and this for political purposes. False statements are unacceptable.

Ms. Hanson then doubles down on religious shaming by declaring her blatantly false statement as being due to the official’s “extreme religious beliefs.” Finally, Ms. Hanson even calls for more of the same behavior. Religious shaming is unacceptable.

Sadly, it must be said yet again. This behavior is unacceptable in our society. I have received many comments from those who agree this is unacceptable. Some have even considered canceling their Tribune subscriptions. This behavior must stop.

Jill Marin

Albert Lea