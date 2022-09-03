Letter: Schindler is honest, caring

I would like to express my support for Gary Schindler to represent District 241’s school board. I have known Gary for many years, and I believe he would make a fantastic candidate.

The mission of the board is to ensure individual academic, social and emotional growth of all students. Gary has over 40 years of experience in K-12 and college systems as an educator, counselor, administrator and accreditation officer. Those are his professional credentials, but I would like to share the personal side that makes him stand out as a candidate in my opinion.

Gary is a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Gary is one of the most honest and caring people I have gotten the pleasure to get to know. He takes time to be a great friend and community volunteer. Gary is one of those people that when you need a place to be heard, he listens and makes sure you know you have been heard. I know that all of these qualities are things I would want to be part of leading the way in our community and on our school board. Thank you all for your consideration for Gary. You will not regret casting your vote for him.

Jason Hoiseth

Albert Lea