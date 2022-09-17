Paid political letter: Show kindness even if you may disagree

Reading the current Albert Lea Tribune this week, I’m aghast at the columns railing against current House member Peggy Bennett. I wish to thank Peggy for her years of teaching in our local school system as well as for her views in the Legislature.

From the beginning of her terms, I’ve been privileged to be invited to march in parades in support of her strong beliefs in our Judeo-Christian heritage. Her students were well educated in her well-planned lessons. During marches here in Albert Lea, I’ve seen parents step into parade routes to express support of Peggy.

Many former students also stepped in along the routes to receive hugs and handshakes from their former educator.

Frankly, I’m amazed at the letters tearing Ms. Bennett to shreds. Many have expressed dismay at the terms used to describe her, which have nothing to do with education or her time in the House.

I plead with readers to show kindness even though you may not agree.

I’m beginning to wonder if those who are rendering the slander miss sleep and contentment about life here in our beautiful city to spend the time and energy it takes to rip apart one who may hold different values.

May God bless our Freeborn County area as we attempt to show respect.

Carol L. Bybee

Albert Lea