Letter: Take advantage of Civic Music concerts

As we move into fall, we welcome the return of the Albert Lea Civic Music concerts. These concerts feature national and international musical talents. The 76th season opens on Monday, Oct. 3, with The Brothers. This duo performs the musical hits of groups including The Righteous Brothers, Hall & Oates, Lenn & McCarntey, The Beach Boys and others. The season continues with four additional concerts presented between November and May, including Jeeyoon Kim, Frisson, Take 3 and Copper Street Brass. These groups offer variety in musical styles and genres.

Albert Lea Civic Music was gifted a number of tickets to the Austin Symphony concert on Oct. 30. These will be given as door prizes to lucky season ticket holders at the first Civic Music concert on Oct. 3.

Season tickets for Albert Lea Civic Music can be purchased at Hy-Vee, Arcadian Banks and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. They will also be available for sale at the first concert. In addition, you can visit the website at albertleacivicmusic.com for ticket information. Take advantage of this local opportunity to hear wonderful music of the highest quality throughout the upcoming season.

Becky Tennis Hanson

Albert Lea