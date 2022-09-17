Paid political letter: Take your vote seriously

This year’s mid-term elections are so important for the United States. Nov. 8 will determine the future of our democracy. Our local election for the mayor and city council positions is equally important. We have an opportunity to move toward a progressive city government depending on our individual votes.

In Albert Lea it’s obvious what doesn’t grow a community. It’s not a beautiful new high school that graduates barely 200 students per year, it’s not a beautiful new fire station that rivals the Taj Mahal, it’s not another minimum wage fast food establishment, and it’s not Fountain Lake. These examples are nice embellishments for the city but has not encouraged growth. Our City Council just approved a preliminary property tax increase of 6.5%, shifting the city’s financial burdens to residents, again. We need to do something different.

We need fresh representation at the very basic city government level that will come to the council with new ideas, with excitement for getting Albert Lea moving in the right direction. People who will push for positive change to grow Albert Lea, people who know how to grow Albert Lea, people that are problem solvers. People who ask what can we do with the beautiful Mayo complex to make it a useful part of this community? People who ask how can we bring industry and living wages back to Albert Lea? People who ask what can we do to bring recreation to the citizens of Albert Lea and guests of our community? People who ask what needs to be done to make Albert Lea a desirable place for young adults to live and raise a family? If you have ever read some of the history of Albert Lea or looked at old photographs of the downtown area, you will see what a bustling “city” Albert Lea was. I believe we can thrive again with the right people leading the way.

In Ward 2 we have the opportunity to elect a councilman that will bring all these skills and impressive civic experience to the Albert Lea City Council. His name is Brian Beasley, and he is a dynamo that knows how to turn a community around. Brian and his family relocated to Albert Lea less than 10 years ago from a community in New York state where he had many years working as a supervisor for that city. He knows what it takes for a community to be strong and prosperous, and he knows how to get the job done.

I encourage everyone to take your vote very seriously. Do some research and know who you are voting for. Has your current councilman represented your ward well? Has your current councilman made his constituents a priority? Has your current councilman communicated and interacted with you honestly? Has your current councilman had experience working with a city or building a business?

I’ve done my research and my vote for Ward 2 city council representation is for Brian Beasley. I only wish we had a “Brian” for every ward.

Pamela Butler

Albert Lea