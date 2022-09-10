Letter: Trump’s actions were revolting

On Jan. 6, 2021, President Trump tried to overthrow our free and fair election. Our democracy was put in jeopardy.

Trump’s big lie about the election being stolen inspired an angry mob to invade the U.S. Capital. They were motivated by Trump to overthrow the results of our election.

Our president watched the mob beat the police and try to hang the vice president. It is shocking that Trump said nothing for over three hours.

When Trump finally spoke he praised the angry mob. He called them special and said he loved them. His words were revolting.

Republicans pride themselves on being patriotic. Trump’s actions on that day were the opposite of a patriot. He does not deserve to be called a Republican.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea