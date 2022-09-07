Letter: We should be very afraid

Last night, Sept. 1, I listened to President Biden’s speech. Bathed in an eery red light, with a military presence standing in dark shadows, an American flag draped vertically behind the podium, this was a scene worthy of Hitler and the Third Reich. The setting was meant to intimidate. The speech itself was like no other I have ever heard a president of the United States make. Without question it was the most bitter, hateful, divisive speech any modern-day president has made.

Biden labeled 70 million Americans semi-Fascists. Hillary had labeled us “deplorables.” Obama called us “Bitter American’s clinging to our guns and Bibles.” We have been labeled racist and anti-American. All in an attempt to intimidate and divide us.

The radical left has turned the FBI and Department of Justice into political arms of the Democratic party. The media is their propaganda voice.

From day one, radical liberals’ goal has been to destroy President Trump. Two efforts to impeach failed. The FBI’s invasion of Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Logo in Florida and middle of the night raids on members of Trump’s advisory team are examples of the extreme measures Democrats will employ. These invasions of privacy are politically driven. Their sole purpose is to intimidate the opposition.

Don’t believe that the 87,000 new IRS agents scheduled to be hired with $80 billion additional funding is to ensure “the rich pay their fair share.”

No, the rich own most elected officials. They donate millions to ensure that there are loopholes that can be used to safeguard their fortunes. Add in the fact that the rich can afford the accountants and lawyers to appeal if necessary. Therefore, the purpose of these new agents is to go after the middle class, small businesses, farmers, the self-employed, those who donate to conservative causes, those who dare to speak out against the radical left. The IRS will be coming after the waitresses, beauticians and cab drivers who might not declare all their tips. Their sights are set on mid-America and the citizens who cannot afford to defend themselves.

I have supported the philosophy behind the “Make America Great Again” for decades before Trump molded us into a cohesive force.

To me the term MAGA means living under the tenants of the Constitution, law and order, taking care of our veterans, bringing manufacturing jobs back home, providing good jobs for everyone, lower taxes, less regulation, freedom of religion, freedom to express our thoughts, smaller government, freedom of choice in schools and a controlled border. To me the MAGA movement is the essence of democracy.

If these beliefs are anti-American, then the America I love no longer exists.

I was asked the other day, why at my age (84) am I still fighting. I fight so that my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren can have the same opportunities and freedoms that I have enjoyed.

We are living in dark, dangerous times!

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea