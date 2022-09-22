LP tank stolen and other reports

Published 9:17 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Submitted

An LP tank was reported stolen at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at 95 Maple St. S. in Conger. 

 

Fraudulent check reported

Email newsletter signup

Police received a report at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday of a fraudulent check at 610 S. Broadway. 

 

Wallet stolen, recovered

A wallet was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday at 423 Adams Ave. The card was attempted to be used at Dollar General. The wallet was later recovered west of Dollar General in the alley.

 

Shoplifter reported

A shoplifter was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 123 N. Broadway in Albert Lea. 

 

Man arrested on warrant, meth possession

Police arrested Joshua Quincy Hill, 43, on a local warrant and fifth-degree meth possession at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S. Broadway and East Second Street. 

More News

Police department, others to partner for event about scams

Soup and dessert supper to raise money for family who lost home in fire

Teaching preschoolers in the great outdoors

Poll: Minnesota voters think crime is rising, yet feel safe near home

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials