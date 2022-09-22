LP tank stolen and other reports

An LP tank was reported stolen at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at 95 Maple St. S. in Conger.

Fraudulent check reported

Email newsletter signup

Police received a report at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday of a fraudulent check at 610 S. Broadway.

Wallet stolen, recovered

A wallet was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday at 423 Adams Ave. The card was attempted to be used at Dollar General. The wallet was later recovered west of Dollar General in the alley.

Shoplifter reported

A shoplifter was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 123 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

Man arrested on warrant, meth possession

Police arrested Joshua Quincy Hill, 43, on a local warrant and fifth-degree meth possession at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S. Broadway and East Second Street.