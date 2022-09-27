Marian “Sue” Hahlen, 81, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea, MN, on September 23, 2022.

Marian Sue Hahlen was born on December 29, 1940 to Louis and Elvina (Dezell) Hahlen in Albert Lea, MN. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea schools. Following her graduation, she attended Globe College for six months and then returned to Albert Lea to work. She worked at various places in the area and retired from Universal in Albert Lea, after 32 years as a bookkeeper.

Sue spend time volunteering with many organizations such as; the Naeve Hospital Auxiliary, the Shriners Club, Job’s Daughters International and was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was also a Sunday school teacher. In her free time she was an avid reader, enjoyed tri-cam painting and embroidery.

Email newsletter signup

Along with her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Janet and James Poole, and nephew, Jeff Poole.

Left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Jared Poole, special cousin, Brenda Hanson-Smith and many other friends and relatives.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 1 at St. John’s, Luther Place Chapel in Albert Lea, MN, at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery.