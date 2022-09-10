Marriage licenses issued: August 2022

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in August 2022:

Chace Montgomery Berg and Kathry Ann Sirek, both of 25994 705th Ave. in Alden.

Naw Sweet Sweet May and Soe Reh, both of 707 8th Ave. SE in Austin.

Email newsletter signup

Kyle Prescott Augustine and Rachel Marian Jensen, both of 1606 Elm St. in Albert Lea.

Irma Aide Sanchez and Jazmine Rose Kauffmann, both of 493 S. Broadway Ave. in Wells.

Berdale Charles Nelson and Christine Marie Ryan, both of 1117 W. Richway Drive in Albert Lea.

Matthew Joseph Klinger and Hailee Nicole Erlandson, both of 622 E. Seventh St. in Albert Lea.

Riley Alan Wagner and Taylor Jean Thompson, both of 209 E. Hawthorne St. in Albert Lea.

Douglas Michael Godfredson and Christina Pena, both of 1718 Canary Drive in Albert Lea.

Blake Daniel Yotter and Jennifer Khrystyne Bishop, both of 1614 Massee St. in Albert Lea.

Shari Lee Jenson and Loren Douglas Sprague, both of 1013 W. Ninth St. in Albert Lea.

Alexander Michael Craig and Madeline Elizabeth Lawrence, both of 4155 Saint Erin Court, Bettendorf, Iowa.

David Allen Applegate and Danielle Lynn Manuel, both of 802 Troy Road, Apt. 201, in Albert Lea.

David Duane Lawson and Amanda Charlene Brindle, both of 21453 700th Ave. in Alden.

Scott Ronald Jahnke and Jolene Marie Stern, both of 24634 620th Ave. in Wells.

Bradley Allen Anderson and Tyler Michael Lee, both of 416 Railroad Ave. in Albert Lea.

Eduardo Iturbe Acevedo and Jennifer Ocampo Avila, both of 1430 Frank Hal Drive in Albert Lea.

Thomas Edward Stout and Gabrielle Abbott Busch, both of 4 Russell Slade Boulevard 1304 in Coralville, Iowa.

Alejo Leonides Lino Ixtlahuaca and Maria Sonia Lopez Rodriguez, both of 2330 Clayton Ave. in Albert Lea.

Jacob Daniel Lopez and Christy Jane Otterson Crom, both of 74703 245th St. in Albert Lea.

Andrew Steven Fort and Hailey Ann Rolland Vath, both of 31922 870th Ave. in Blooming Prairie.