Mayo to host wall-breaking ceremony to kick off enhancement project in Albert Lea

To celebrate the launch of the $14.9 million Albert Lea campus enhancement and modernization project, the community is invited to attend a wall-breaking ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The ceremony will be held under a tent outside the main lobby of the medical center in Albert Lea. A brief program will feature comments from these Mayo Clinic Health System leaders:

Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System.

Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota.

Sumit Bhagra, M.D., physician lead for Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin.

A ceremonious wall-breaking event and refreshments will follow the program.

According to a press release, after the wall-breaking event, attendees can join leaders for a tour of the campus that will feature Radiation Oncology, the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center and the Cancer Center. Guests also can tour Mayo Clinic Health System’s mobile health clinic and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service ambulance.

“This project has been years in the making, and I’m thrilled to see our vision become reality,” Albright said.

The renovations and relocations — slated to begin in October — will occur in a phased approach over the course of 18 to 24 months. All departments will remain in full operation throughout the project.

Project highlights include:

Outpatient Fountain Centers and Behavioral Health

Outpatient services will relocate to vacated space on the second floor of the hospital. A common reception area with separate waiting spaces for Outpatient Behavior Health and Fountain Centers patients will be constructed.

Seven office and treatment rooms for behavioral health patients, including dedicated space for telehealth visits and pediatric appointments will be built. The expanded space will accommodate two newly hired health care professionals and provide space for future growth.

Ambulatory Surgery and Infusion Therapy

Ambulatory Surgery and Infusion Therapy will relocate to the former outpatient Fountain Centers and Behavioral Health space. This space will feature 16 large presurgical and postsurgical rooms and a procedure room. The space is co-located with operating room suites toward the front of the building.

Emergency Department

The expanded Emergency Department will include 16 beds, including 10 general care rooms, three safe rooms with views of the lake and three observation rooms. New patient and visitor waiting areas, including a reflection space, will be constructed.

In addition, staff workstations will have improved line of sight of patient rooms, and overall security will increase for patients and staff. Telemedicine equipment will be hard-wired in each room and available on mobile workstations.