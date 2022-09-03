MDA, UMN survey to gather data on food supply chain

If you’re a Minnesota business sourcing and distributing or serving food, the Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets wants to hear from you.

A supply chain survey designed and implemented by the partnership of more than 40 organizations asks supply chain participants to share their food sourcing and distribution practices. Baseline data about the local food supply chain around the state is a need identified by members of the partnership, including the Minnesota Grocers Association, who helped design the survey.

Once collected, data will be analyzed collaboratively by the partnership to identify market trends and opportunities, support the development of new and existing programs at the MDA, and strengthen recommendations to the Minnesota Legislature to support local and regional food system development.

The survey, available now through Oct. 15, is designed to be completed in 20 minutes. The survey is available at z.umn.edu/supplychainsurvey.