MINUTES 8/16

August 16, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Edwin, Forman and Herman. Commissioner Belshan was excused. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Edwin offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda with the addition of an item from the County Attorney. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22–244 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the August 2, 2022 minutes; 2) Approval of Drainage Repairs: CD77 and CD80. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and Marlow Wangen of Hayward, Minnesota spoke regarding County Ditch 62. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-245 Adopting the Solid Waste Plan. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-246 Approving 2022 Fee Schedule Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-247 Placing Ivan Estupinan, Child Support Officer, on Regular Full-Time Status Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-248 Placing Sandra Jimenez, Office Support Specialist on Regular Full-Time Status Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-249 Accepting the Resignation of Jordon Olson Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-250 To Fill the Freeborn County Detention Deputy Position Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-251 Setting Hearing for County Ditch No. J21 Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-252 Approving Agreement for the Prosecution of Petty Misdemeanors and Misdemeanors in the City of Glenville Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-253 Approval of Claims General Fund $441,385.87; County Road & Bridge $551,504.28; Human Services $166,170.69; Public Health $58,627.17; Capital Improvement $98,792.10; County Ditch $58,057.61; Trust & Agency $6,982.16; Recorder’s Clearing $4,294.00; Social Services Collaborative $46.27; Septic Loan Fund $46.00 FUND TOTALS $1,385,906.15. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 83. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $10,953.18. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 8:58 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Attest: Janice Fransen, Interim Clerk/Administrator

