New Richland man seriously injured in crash on I-90

A New Richland man was seriously injured Monday afternoon after a vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 in Jackson County.

The Minnesota State Patrol report stated Lyle William Schlaak, 71, was taken to Avera Health hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for life-threatening injuries.

The report stated Schlaak was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous eastbound on I-90 at 4:04 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Schlaak was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor.

The Jackson and Nobles County Sheriff’s Offices assisted at the scene.