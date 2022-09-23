Newton Avenue opens to traffic, pedestrian detour to take place for 2 weeks on East Main

The city of Albert Lea provided the following updates Friday regarding construction projects in the city:

Central water tower

With the fabrication phase complete for the central water tower, Newton Avenue is back open to traffic from Clark to Fountain Street. There may be occasional street closings as the painters start work on the dry area of the interior, where water is not stored. For more information and video of the project, visit the city’s website at http://cityofalbertlea.org/new-water-tower/.

East Main Street

Due to construction on East Main Street/U.S. Highway 65, pedestrians will need to take a detour for about two weeks. If walking, biking or rolling, you will need to take Ramsey Street between Marshall Street and St. Peter Avenue.

Construction crews continue to work on traffic signals at the Garfield Avenue intersection, streetlights, storm sewers, curbs and gutters. The street will remain open to traffic with lane closures. Motorists should slow down and give crews room to work.

Reconstruction of Freeborn and Pillsbury avenues

The contractor is replacing the sanitary sewer and watermain on Pillsbury Avenue. All the underground utility work should be done by the end of next week, followed by installing the new rock base for pavement.

Snyder Fields

The contractor finished tiling these ball fields in order to improve the drainage for safer play. The Albert Lea Parks Department is now restoring and seeding the fields. The next steps include replacing the volleyball court and installing a stormwater main and pond.