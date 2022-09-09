No injuries reported in Albert Lea house fire 

Albert Lea Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire at 1700 Eberhart St. Thursday morning, with no injuries reported.

According to a press release, a neighbor called 911 at 5:45 a.m. Thursday after hearing smoke detectors going off in the house. Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance responded to the fire.

They arrived on scene to find fire coming from the northwest basement window and confirmed that no one was inside the house.

The release stated while the house is vacant, it appears that it was broken into with one or more people illegally occupying the residence.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which was accidental in nature.

Damages are estimated at about $5,000.