Opening statements to begin Monday in trial

Lawyers question dozens of people to form jury

After four days of jury selection, the trial is expected to begin Monday with opening statements in the case of the Albert Lea man charged with shooting three people during a standoff at Shady Oaks apartments in November 2020.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against Devin Weiland, 22, but the jury pool dwindled after three days and the court had to call in additional prospective jurors to come to court Friday.

According to Freeborn County Court administration, 80 people were originally summoned to appear court to be possible jurors, and 57 of that number initially showed up.

The court called in an additional 20, and of that number 15 more came Friday.

District Court Judge Christy Hormann and lawyers for both the prosecution and defense questioned the potential jurors about many issues, including their prior knowledge of the case, relationships with anyone on the witness list or who is involved in the case, their ties to people in criminal justice and law enforcement, and their ability to be impartial and attentive to the facts presented in the case, among others.

There were more in-depth questions about media exposure, beliefs on guns and police, and experience with chemical dependency, as well as decision-making.

One juror on Wednesday who was related to a person who lived near Weiland in the apartment building was released as he was too close to the case and had talked with his relative about what happened in the days after.

Weiland faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the incident.

Court documents state investigators estimate Weiland reportedly fired up to 90 rounds during the standoff at the apartment complex the morning of Nov. 29, 2021.

He reportedly summoned law enforcement to the complex for a report of fireworks or gunshots in the area, and when the first officer arrived, he allegedly began firing shots out the window from his apartment on the third floor, striking an officer in the chest with a rifle.

One person, who heard noises, reportedly left the Shady Oaks building because he was concerned about his vehicle, and was shot in the arm. Another person, who lived across the street from the complex, was struck by a bullet through his car door as he drove by on his way to work.

The trial could take two weeks.