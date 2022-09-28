Paid political letter: Hinnenkamp will work for all of us

I was a teacher who worked under Mary Hinnenkamp, currently a candidate for Minnesota state House. As director of the Albert Lea Area Learning Center, Mary’s mission was helping juniors and seniors who had fallen behind in credits earn a high school diploma. Mary helped over 700 students from Albert Lea and surrounding districts catch up and graduate on time. She did this by managing complex relationships and holding students to clear standards.

Most of Mary’s students are in our local workforce. She understands their challenges and has the knowledge to grow our local workforce.

Mary is energized by making new relationships. She has knocked on over 13,000 doors in our communities. She is results-oriented and understands that in order to deliver results for our communities she must foster relationships with lawmakers who have different goals. Mary will not waste time focusing solely on those who all think alike, nor with those unwilling to compromise. Instead, she will identify those where compromise will result in a win-win for each respective community.

Peggy Bennett has delivered few wins for our communities. On April 27, Rep. Bennet voted no on an education funding bill that would have sent over $22 million to schools in Freeborn, Faribault, Waseca, Mower, Steele and Dodge counties.

Bennett has had eight years to secure state funding to complete the Fountain Lake clean-up project, but she has failed. Last year, the dredge was removed with the project only half completed. It will require at least $10 million to bring the dredge back and finish the project.

Albert Lea is facing a $60 million upgrade to the water treatment facility. Without funding from the state of Minnesota, water bills will triple or quadruple. Since local government aid was drastically slashed by Gov. Pawlenty, property tax bills have continually increased. We can no longer afford Bennett’s philosophy of smaller state government when costs get shifted to local property tax. Our seniors on fixed incomes, farmers and commercial property owners can no longer bear the burden.

Vote Mary Hinnenkamp for Minnesota House 23A. She will work for all of us!

Terry Gjersvik

Manchester