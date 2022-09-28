Paid political letter: It’s time to expose public corruption

Many thanks to the veterans, police, workers, also Youth for Christ and the churches who’ve been making donations for special groups here in Albert Lea.

Stand up for the America and vote. Big media, big tech, radical professors and biased reporters convince millions of young people that America is evil. They should hate its heroes and tear down their statues, loot our cities, burn our suburbs and bring our country to socialism. Everything is free: free health insurance, free college so Democrats get their votes.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind blows it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” — Unknown

Tim Walz and the DFL liberals’ record has failed. Gas, groceries, everything needed, prices are up 18% over last year. Twenty-one percent in violent crime. Murders are up 72%, and assaults are up 62%. Inflation is a staggering 9% and rising.

Joe Biden, Tim Walz and the Democrats want to raise taxes.

The heart and soul of our education system is up for grabs in this election, from governor to school board. Republicans are worried about the COVID-19 educational policies. Children fell behind academically, worried about the safety in public schools. I believe it is necessary to have only one entrance guarded by police with walk-through gun control. Airports, companies, courthouses, Washington, D.C., have security. Are our children important enough to have these measures installed?

I’m told that policemen guard the buildings in Minneapolis but not the people entering or exiting.

Democrats want us to believe the law enforcement officers are racist and should be defunded. Transgenders can compete in sports that is not their biological gender, and weak leadership across the country and world is acceptable.

Peggy Bennett is a firm believer that the best ideas come from people. During 2016 she worked with the Care Act, a package bill to address the needs of Minnesota seniors. The tax bill was on tax relief for middle class families and individuals. Minnesota generated the budget surplus and deserve to see a surplus in their own household budgets. Bennett believes Social Security should be tax exempt for veterans and seniors living on fixed incomes.

Dornink: Increase support for law enforcement, protecting parental rights in public education, providing the largest tax reduction bill in Minnesota history, eliminating the tax on Minnesota Social Security benefits, passing legislation that lowers the cost of health insurance for Minnesotans, buying from individual markets, as well as getting secure and fair elections.

Finstad (filling Hagedorn’s term): Advocate for veterans affairs, Department of Agriculture, Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid and any other federal agency. He’s already working for Minnesota.

It’s time to expose the public corruption, protect the American people’s right to know the action of government. Young Americans, everywhere kindergarten through 12 students learn the Constitution and its underlying principles of liberty.

Conservatives cheer overturning of Roe v. Wade. Remember 63 million babies killed by abortion, according to CBS News, 2022.

Salute our flag and serve our Lord.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea