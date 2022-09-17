Paid political letter: Schindler has characteristics of a hero

Admiral William H. McLaren in his book “The Hero Code” listed characteristics of a hero. There are several that are very important for people running to serve the public. Several of them are humility, sacrifice, integrity, compassion, perseverance, duty and hope. This is what I look for in someone running to serve the community as a school board member.

I firmly believe that Gary Schindler has these attributes, and that is why I will be voting for him in November.

Alan B. Arends

Albert Lea