Paid political letter: Schindler has characteristics of a hero

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Submitted

Admiral William H. McLaren in his book “The Hero Code” listed characteristics of a hero. There are several that are very important for people running to serve the public. Several of them are humility, sacrifice, integrity, compassion, perseverance, duty and hope. This is what I look for in someone running to serve the community as a school board member. 

I firmly believe that Gary Schindler has these attributes, and that is why I will be voting for him in November. 

Alan B. Arends

Albert Lea

