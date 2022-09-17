Paid political letter: Schindler has characteristics of a hero
Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 16, 2022
Admiral William H. McLaren in his book “The Hero Code” listed characteristics of a hero. There are several that are very important for people running to serve the public. Several of them are humility, sacrifice, integrity, compassion, perseverance, duty and hope. This is what I look for in someone running to serve the community as a school board member.
I firmly believe that Gary Schindler has these attributes, and that is why I will be voting for him in November.
Alan B. Arends
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea