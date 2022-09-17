Paid political letter: Schindler is a candidate with integrity, honesty and experience

On Nov. 8, vote for education first. Vote Gary Schindler for school board.

Gary Schindler is an experienced, strong leader who will advocate for our youth and foster collaboration with students, families, faculty, staff, administration and the community. It takes an entire community to inspire our students to achieve and provide them with the excellence in education and mentoring they all deserve. Gary will be a strong and inspiring voice on the board. With over 40 years of experience in both the K-12 and college system as an educator, counselor, administrator, accreditation officer, student life adviser and coach, Gary sees education through the unique and comprehensive lens of parent, educator, administrator, student, councilor and community member. That is a powerful combination!

I personally have had the honor of working with Gary many times over the years and have found him to be an outstanding collaborator and a true believer in the strength of teamwork. He is a person of integrity, accountability and great vision with a healthy dose of common sense and humor thrown in! Gary will work in collaboration with the other board members to promote quality teaching and learning because he understands that a great school system requires both. He will communicate with parents, staff and community partners openly and honestly because that is just what Gary does. Transparency is his motto. He is an excellent communicator, a great listener and in my experience has never backed away from a hard decision. Committed to quality teaching and learning along with a safe school environment, he believes in strong community partnerships and the collaborative efforts necessary to support our youth and place them on the pathway to success.

Our schools (students, teachers, parents and staff) have faced enormous challenges over the last couple of years. Everyone has done their part. It is now time to move forward with confidence from disconnection to connection in this “new normal” of COVID. Our kids are ready, our educators are ready, our community is ready and Gary is ready. We are all committed to fostering the collaboration necessary to move our schools into an even brighter future. Vote for Gary Schindler, a leader who listens, a candidate with integrity, honesty and experience.

The mission of our school district is to “ensure the individual academic, social and emotional growth (of all students.” A vote for Gary Schindler is a vote for all students. On Nov. 8 vote education first. Vote Gary Schindler for school board.

Ellen Kehr

Albert Lea