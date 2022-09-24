Paid political letter to the editor: Endorsement of Jeff Strom for sheriff

I was very pleased to hear that Jeff Strom decided to run for sheriff of Freeborn County. I wholeheartedly support his decision and hope that my endorsement helps you in deciding to vote for Jeff in the upcoming election.

I had the pleasure of working with Jeff for over 30 years. You will not find a more fair or honest law enforcement leader. Jeff treats everyone equally with the respect they deserve. Jeff works closely with others to help find solutions to issues facing our communities. He understands the role of law enforcement and the need to work with citizens to make Freeborn County a safe and good place to live.

Please vote for Jeff Strom for sheriff of Freeborn County.

Dwaine Winkels

Retired Albert Lea police chief