Paid political letter to the editor: Vote for Schindler for school board

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 23, 2022

By Submitted

Please join me in voting for Gary Schindler for District 241 school board on Nov. 8. Gary’s experience as an educator, counselor and administrator spanning both K-12 and college systems make him an ideal person to be a school board member. His knowledge, level-headedness and enthusiasm would be a great asset in aiding the district’s mission of ensuring the academic, social and emotional growth of all students in the district. He would be a valuable addition to the school board.

Sue Callahan

Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

More Opinion

Editorial Roundup: Federal aid boosts state’s EV charging network

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs: What gets a thumbs up or thumbs down this week?

Ask a Trooper: Are flashing center brake lights legal?

Updates from Upperclassmen: Coming together for Albert Lea’s Homecoming

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials