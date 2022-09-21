Paid political letter: Vote for Gary Schindler

A vote for Gary Schindler is a vote for quality school in District 241. I have lived in Albert Lea over 50 years. I met Gary 35 years ago. He is an exceptional choice for our schools. A man with vision and high standards. I worked with him at Riverland College for 10 years. He is a humble man always wanting the best for our schools, teachers and students. He works well with all ages, levels. Believes in diversity and family values.

Our District 241 will be in good hands with Gary Schindler as a member. His commitment to education is a lifelong effort, and he wishes to give back his time for our children in our community.

Barb Butler

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea