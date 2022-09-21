Panthers down Titans in 4 sets

The NRHEG volleyball team traveled to take on Tri-City United Monday night as the season nears its halfway point.

Despite dropping the first set, the Panthers stormed back to win the next three sets and win the match 3-1. The Panthers won 15-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-20.

Erin Jacobson had a big night for NRHEG, totaling 24 kills along with 13 digs and 5 blocks. Bree Ihrke was second on the team in kills with eight and Hallie Schultz was right behind with six. Schultz also recorded 33 assists to lead the Panthers.

Email newsletter signup

Sidney Schultz came up with 24 digs, while Faith Nielsen had 15.

“The first set we were slow on our feet and lost,” said head coach Ashley Tolzman. “The second set we came out strong and played with enthusiasm and won. Followed by set three and four where we made a few simple mistakes but won both. Faith and Sidney covered our court so well defensively. Erin, Bree and Sarah were our stand outs on offense.”

The Panthers are now 5-1 on the season and will be back on the court Thursday when they host Bethlehem Academy.