Principal’s Corner: Association names Hawthorne a School of Excellence

Principal’s Corner by John Mahal

I am proud to announce to our Albert Lea community that Hawthorne Elementary has been named a 2022 School of Excellence through the Minnesota Elementary School Principal’s Association (MESPA)! This award recognizes the multiple systems we have in place that are working to help us accomplish the ultimate goal of helping each child to learn, grow and reach their full potential in an environment that is safe, fun and supported by high academic and social/emotional expectations.

This validation also pairs extremely well with the Level 1 certification that we received through the Marzano Network in 2019 of being a Safe, Supportive and Collaborative building. When that happened, we also had to examine systems our building had in place and if an area was lacking, what plans would be put in place to improve that area based on the idea of continuous improvement and data-driven conversations.

Whether it has been Level 1 certification or now a School of Excellence award, this designation verifies the commitment, teamwork and overall collaboration that a building needs to be successful. I’m so proud of our staff and entire school community that supports us in this work as we do our best to meet the needs of each individual learner. We are advocates for students, and this validation is terrific recognition of our work but also motivates us to continually improve so we can be the best school we can be for our students, staff and community!

Hawthorne is the place to be!

John Mahal is principal of Hawthorne Elementary School.