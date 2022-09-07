RFP/SFH – Corrected Version
Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF REQUEST
FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
The City of Albert Lea is accepting proposals to buy and finish fixing the home at 313 E. 8 th St. This is a single-family home with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Instead of spending money to tear down the home, the City improved the foundation and electrical panel. It is now ready for someone to complete the renovation and make it your home or a rental. See full request for proposals on the City of Albert Lea website at https://cityofalbertlea.org/requests-for-proposals/
DAPHNEY MARAS
CITY CLERK
Albert Lea Tribune:
Sept. 7, 2022
