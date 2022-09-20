Nov. 3, 1936 – Sept. 16, 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Roger Baldwin, 85, Albert Lea, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 16, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pastor Michael Lilienthal will officiate.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

www.BonnerupFuneralService.com