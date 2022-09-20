Roger Baldwin

Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Submitted

Nov. 3, 1936 – Sept. 16, 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Roger Baldwin, 85, Albert Lea, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 16, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pastor Michael Lilienthal will officiate.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

More NO PAYWALL

Elmo Donald Hedum

James Ring

Darcy Lynn Boerner

Marlene Schumacher

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials